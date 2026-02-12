<p>The amicus curie appointed by a Pakistan court has reported that ex Prime Minister Imran Khan has lost 85 per cent of his eye sight.</p><p>As per the reports, the ex cricketer-turned-politician is left with only 15 per cent vision in his right eye after prison authorities failed to take action.</p>.Pakistan Supreme Court orders medical board to examine Imran Khan’s reported vision loss.<p>Earlier, the Pakistan's Supreme Court ordered authorities to set up a medical board to examine the jailed former PM's eyes following a report about vision loss in one of them.</p><p>The apex court also ordered authorities to allow the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder to speak with his children.</p><p>Imran has been in jail since August 5, 2023, when he was arrested at his Lahore residence after his conviction in a corruption case. Currently, he is incarcerated at the high-security Adiala Jail, Rawalpindi.</p><p>A two-member bench comprising Chief Justice Yahya Afridi and Justice Shahid Bilal Hassan resumed hearing a case about the living conditions of the 73-year-old and ordered a detailed check-up.</p><p>Last month, Imran was rushed to a hospital in Islamabad, where a medical procedure for an eye ailment was performed. However, his PTI party has been raising concerns about his health. </p><p>"The issue of Imran's health is most important," Afridi said during the hearing, adding that "intervention was necessary".</p><p>The court also ordered that Imran should be allowed to hold a phone call with his children.</p><p>Afridi noted that the issue of Imran's "telephone calls with his children is also important".</p><p>(with agency inputs)</p>