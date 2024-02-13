Imran Khan rules out coalition with PML-N, PPP

A coalition government appears inevitable as no single party has got the majority in the National Assembly and Pakistan stares at a hung Parliament. Negotiations between Sharif’s Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) have been going on for two days. Independents became an easy target.

Khan said there would be no talk with the PML-N, the PPP, and the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) but expressed willingness to contact all other parties and groups.

“There can be no alliance with PML-N, PPP, and MQM,” he said, adding that he had directed PTI Information Secretary Raouf Hasan to bring together all parties except the three parties.

Khan also alleged that elections were rigged and said it would increase instability in the country and negatively impact the economy. He kept saying that free and transparent elections were the only solution. “Such electoral fraud never happened in the history of the country.”

“Attempts are being made to bring down the money laundering syndicate to power. The Sharif family is the biggest money launderer of the country,” he alleged and added that the country's biggest problem was dollars and alleged that the Sharif family would send dollars abroad.

“Those who have been brought [to rule] are the biggest money launderers,” Khan was quoted as alleging by Geo News portal.