Imran Khan & Shah Mahmood Qureshi guilty in cipher case: FIA

Qureshi, 75, is the vice chairman of PTI. Former general secretary of PTI Asad Umar has not been named in the FIA’s list of accused, while former principal secretary Azam Khan has been presented as a strong witness of the FIA against Imran Khan, GeoTV, a prominent news channel, reported and added, the challan also carries Azam Khan’s statement recorded under sections 161 and 164.