Imran Khan’s absence fuels defiance and despair for Pakistan voters

At a gathering of Pakistan’s business elite in Karachi last week, many people interviewed said they predicted a hung parliament and then a weak coalition government. Most expect it to be led by Sharif — or his brother, Shehbaz, also a former prime minister. They described the current army chief, Asim Munir, as hafiz, someone who knows the Koran by heart, and all agreed he’s the true power in Pakistan.

The army didn’t respond to a request for comment. In November 2022, a previous army chief said the military has decided not to interfere in political matters.

For emerging and frontier markets money manager FIM Partners, the base case is the new prime minister will continue Pakistan’s reforms. Pakistan’s dollar bonds have rallied going into the election, with the notes gaining 9 per cent last month, making them among the best performers in the world. They returned almost 100 per cent in 2023. The country’s benchmark stock index has gained more than 50 per cent since late June, when Pakistan clinched its IMF bailout. The rupee is up more than 2 per cent in the period, making it the best-performing currency in Asia.

If Nawaz Sharif returns as prime minister, he’ll face two challenges, according to Madiha Afzal, a foreign policy fellow at the Brookings Institution. One is “managing Pakistan’s economic problems, especially soaring inflation,” she says. The other is “managing his relationship with a strengthened military.”

With Khan in jail, Sharif’s main challenger, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, is someone who also knows all about how being a high-profile politician in Pakistan can go wrong. His mother, Benazir Bhutto, twice prime minister, was assassinated at a political rally in 2007. Her father, Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, was removed as prime minister in a military coup and then executed in 1979.