Imran Khan's party claims police arrested members ahead of Saturday's planned power show in Lahore

Quoting the jailed former premier, his official X handle on late Wednesday night posted, "I urge my nation to come out for the Lahore jalsa (rally) on Saturday with unwavering resolve and commitment. Resistance against this illegitimate government is a responsibility that every conscientious citizen must undertake. This is a battle for the survival of our future generations!" In a post on X, PTI leader Sanam Javed said it is a great opportunity for the people of Punjab, especially Lahore, to support Khan "like they came out in droves on Feb 8 and voted for the candidates chosen by him". It is high time that people should raise their voice for taking back their stolen mandate and the future of the younger generations, he said.