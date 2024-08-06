Imran Khan’s party marks one year of his arrest with massive rally in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Announcing that the rally would be held in Islamabad's D Chowk, Gandapur said that Khan stood firm on what he believed in. He said that the former prime minister was taking steps to “secure the future of the country and its children.” “The founding chairman has said that he will not let the nation bow down in front of anyone. Freedom is being taken away from us, and we cannot allow that,” Gandapur said. He added that Khan believed in achieving freedom in the truest sense of the word.