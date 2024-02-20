Imran Khan's party to initiate criminal proceeding against Marriyum Aurangzeb for her remarks against ex-PM

In a recent statement, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) central information secretary and former minister Marriyum said that the 'fitna' (anarchist) Imran Khan and some other such members of PTI should have been beheaded in 2014 when they staged a marathon sit-in in Islamabad in an attempt to topple the Nawaz Sharif government.