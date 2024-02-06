Imran Khan's PTI-backed candidate contesting against Sharif indicted in terrorism case

"Will the ECP take notice of this fascism? They are applying every fascist tactic to keep the PTI from the polls. And on the election day they will try to create an environment of terror so that the PTI voters don't turn up," a PTI spokesperson said and added the nation will take revenge and defeat the “mafia people” with the power of their vote on February 8. Meanwhile, the authorities allegedly blocked the voter's assistant helpline number introduced by the PTI.