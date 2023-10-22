Imran Khan's PTI criticises 'VVIP protocol', use of govt resources to facilitate Nawaz Sharif's return to Pakistan

The senior Sharif on Saturday received a rousing welcome at his arrival in Islamabad, marking an end to his four-year self-imposed exile in the United Kingdom. Commenting on photos of the 73-year-old PML-N supreme leader providing his biometrics at the airport, the PTI secretary general remarked 'One country, two constitutions!'

“This picture is not only of Nawaz Sharif’s biometrics but of the funeral of Pakistan’s judicial system. The whole world had seen the coercion and treatment of Imran Khan for the same biometrics,” he said.