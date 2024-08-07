In a first, 5-metre-long robotic whale shark built in China

In a major milestone in technology, the Shenyang Aerospace Xinguang Group under the Third Academy of China Aerospace Science and Industry Corporation Limited, has developed the first ever intelligent robotic whale shark of the world, according to Interesting Engineering.
The robotic whale shark weighs 350 kgs, and is approximately 5 meters in length. This wondrous creation can accurately mimic the motion of a real whale shark. It has the ability to perfectly imitate a real whale shark's swimming, turning and floating patterns, including its mouth movements. This is being hailed as a huge breakthrough, as it inculcates space technology into the field of modern marine industry.
"This is the largest bionic fish we have studied so far. The whale shark has seven actuated joints, and each joint requires computing, communication, and sensing, which is also our key technology", Gao Chao, the designer of Shenyang Aerospace Xinguang Group’s Underwater Propulsion Technology Research Office was quoted as saying.
The robotic whale shark can be operated via a wireless remote control, and is equpped with multi-joint bionic propulsion. Its swimming patterns can also be programmed.
Other impressive features of the robotic whale shark include diving depths of 20 meters and reaching impressive speeds of up to 0.7 meters per second.
This unique underwater vehicle has sophisticated optical cameras and sensors, is fully equipped with sonar technology and BeiDou positioning systems. It is capable of performing specialised missions, mapping underwater topography, and monitoring water quality, among other activities.
Published 07 August 2024, 15:03 IST