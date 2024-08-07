In a first, 5-metre-long robotic whale shark built in China

"This is the largest bionic fish we have studied so far. The whale shark has seven actuated joints, and each joint requires computing, communication, and sensing, which is also our key technology", Gao Chao, the designer of Shenyang Aerospace Xinguang Group’s Underwater Propulsion Technology Research Office was quoted as saying.

The robotic whale shark can be operated via a wireless remote control, and is equpped with multi-joint bionic propulsion. Its swimming patterns can also be programmed.

Other impressive features of the robotic whale shark include diving depths of 20 meters and reaching impressive speeds of up to 0.7 meters per second.