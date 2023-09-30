Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
#DHCup2023
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
#DHCup2023
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

In a first, Sikh Granthi offers prayers to start US House of Representatives proceedings

Taking up the floor soon after the prayers, Congressman Donald Norcross described this as a historic occasion. He is the first Sikh chaplain to make prayers in the US House of Representatives.
Last Updated 30 September 2023, 05:58 IST

Follow Us

In a first, a Sikh Granthi from New Jersey offered prayers to start the proceedings of the US House of Representatives.

Granthi Giani Jaswinder Singh from Pine Hill Gurdwara in New Jersey started the day's proceedings at the House on Friday. The prayers before the proceedings are normally offered by a Christian priest.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy announced that Singh would start the proceedings.

Taking up the floor soon after the prayers, Congressman Donald Norcross described this as a historic occasion. He is the first Sikh chaplain to make prayers in the US House of Representatives.

“The history made today is a reminder that the United States welcomes and values and will remain committed to free expression of religion. Giani Singh has made South Jersey proud today and it is an honour to be a part of this moment with him,” Norcross said.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 30 September 2023, 05:58 IST)
World newsUnited StatesUS newsSikh

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT