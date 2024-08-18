In a first, UK govt plans to treat extreme misogyny as terrorism

For the first time, the United Kingdom government is planning to treat extreme misogyny as terrorism and will also be combatting the radicalisation of young men online.

According to a report by The Sunday Telegraph, UK's Home Secretary Yvette Cooper has ordered a review of Britain's counter-extremism strategy to address the current gaps in the government's stance.

The review will be looking into the ways used to tackle violence against women and girls, the same way as Islamists and far-right extremism.

This review will also lead to teachers being asked to refer students, under the 'prevent scheme' who are suspects of extreme right misogyny who have all made up their minds against the government's counter-terror program.

The review, warnings and the government's decision to misogyny being counted as terrorism comes after misogynistic influencers have been radicalising teen boys online.

According to The Telegraph, Cooper said, "For too long, Governments have failed to address the rise in extremism, both online and on our streets, and we’ve seen the number of young people radicalised online grow. Hateful incitement of all kinds fractures and frays the very fabric of our communities and our democracy."

Calling it an 'area of concern', the Home Office has categorised extremism in different sections - Islamist, extreme right-wing, animal rights, environmental and Northern Ireland extremism.

Another category has been identified as 'incel' refering to male subculture which includes violent feelings against females as a result of being rejected.

Put under legal duty, teachers, healthcare professionals, and staff of local authorities have been asked to refer to the 'prevent scheme' and inform if someone is susceptible to being radicalised.