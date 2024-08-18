In a first, UK govt plans to treat extreme misogyny as terrorism

For the first time, the United Kingdom government is planning to treat extreme misogyny as terrorism and will also be combatting the radicalisation of young men online.
According to a report by The Sunday Telegraph, UK's Home Secretary Yvette Cooper has ordered a review of Britain's counter-extremism strategy to address the current gaps in the government's stance.
The review will be looking into the ways used to tackle violence against women and girls, the same way as Islamists and far-right extremism.
This review will also lead to teachers being asked to refer students, under the 'prevent scheme' who are suspects of extreme right misogyny who have all made up their minds against the government's counter-terror program.
The review, warnings and the government's decision to misogyny being counted as terrorism comes after misogynistic influencers have been radicalising teen boys online.
According to The Telegraph, Cooper said, "For too long, Governments have failed to address the rise in extremism, both online and on our streets, and we’ve seen the number of young people radicalised online grow. Hateful incitement of all kinds fractures and frays the very fabric of our communities and our democracy."
Calling it an 'area of concern', the Home Office has categorised extremism in different sections - Islamist, extreme right-wing, animal rights, environmental and Northern Ireland extremism.
Another category has been identified as 'incel' refering to male subculture which includes violent feelings against females as a result of being rejected.
Put under legal duty, teachers, healthcare professionals, and staff of local authorities have been asked to refer to the 'prevent scheme' and inform if someone is susceptible to being radicalised.
According to the publication's report, there were 6,817 referrals under the category of vulnerability present in 2022-23 but no ideology of counter terrorism risk' at 37 per cent, followed by extreme right-wing at 19 per cent and lastly Islamist extremism at 11 per cent.
Violence against woman a 'national security threat'
According to The Telegraph, the move of treating violence against women as a national security threat came in force owing to Commissioner of Metropolitan, Sir Mark Rowley.
He spoke about a murder of a woman named Sarah Everard by a Scotland Yard officer and warned everyone mentioning that hundreds of thousands of sex abusers and pedophiles are at large and the government needs more resources to deal with the issue.
The National Police Chiefs Council (NPCC) had last month, published a report about violence against women and girls, calling the ways used to deal with it as 'overhaul'.
Boys being radicalised by influencers
Accusing online influencers of radicalising boys in a 'quite terrifying' way, police and Maggie Blyth who is an NPCC lead, said that young men and boys are at the risk of being radicalised the same way as terrorists lure their followers.
Review to dictate new counter-extremism strategy
The Home Office was earlier slammed for failing to handle domestic extremism issues and in independent reviewer of the 'prevent scheme' claimed that the government is not effectively dealing with Islamist extremism which is dangerously surging.
According to the publication's report, a British journalist William Shawcross, said that the government had failed in implementing his proposals over the counter-terror program leading to the public facing an increased threat from extremists and terrorists.
Cooper said, "Action against extremism has been badly hollowed out in recent years, just when it should have been needed most.
She further said, "That’s why I have directed the Home Office to conduct a rapid analytical sprint on extremism, to map and monitor extremist trends, to understand the evidence about what works to disrupt and divert people away from extremist views, and to identify any gaps in existing policy which need to be addressed to crack down on those pushing harmful and hateful beliefs and violence. That work will underpin a new strategic approach to countering extremism from Government, working closely with communities to build consensus and impetus for our plans."