In a first, UK orders ‘rapid analytical sprint’ to clamp down on extremism, violence against women

“That’s why I have directed the Home Office to conduct a rapid analytical sprint on extremism, to map and monitor extremist trends, to understand the evidence about what works to disrupt and divert people away from extremist views, and to identify any gaps in existing policy which need to be addressed to crack down on those pushing harmful and hateful beliefs and violence. That work will underpin a new strategic approach to countering extremism from government, working closely with communities to build consensus and impetus for our plans,” she said.

The review is said to be looking at the rise of both Islamist and far-right extremism in the UK, as well as wider ideological trends, including extreme misogyny or beliefs that fit into broader categories like fixation on violence. Officials will examine emerging ideologies which are gaining momentum and will assess any gaps in the current system which leave the country “exposed” to threats that promote violence or undermine democracy.

“For too long, governments have failed to address the rise in extremism, both online and on our streets, and we’ve seen the number of young people radicalised online grow. Hateful incitement of all kinds fractures and frays the very fabric of our communities and our democracy,” added Cooper.

Over 450 people have appeared in courts charged with the rioting and violent disorder sparked by misinformation surrounding the 17-year-old UK-born male suspect in the Southport knife attack, with a large number of them under the age of 18.