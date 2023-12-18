In apparent shift, Britain & Germany call for a ‘sustainable cease-fire’ in Gaza

“Our goal cannot simply be an end to fighting today. It must be peace lasting for days, years, generations,” they added. “We therefore support a cease-fire, but only if it is sustainable.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has so far rejected calls for an immediate cease-fire and has opposed US calls for Gaza to be governed by a “revitalized” Palestinian Authority as a stage toward a two-state solution. In a news conference Saturday night, Netanyahu boasted that he was “proud” to have prevented the establishment of a Palestinian state and described the Oslo Accords as “a fateful mistake.”

Cameron and Baerbock wrote that Israel has the right to defend itself, but it “must abide by international humanitarian law” and do more to protect civilians in Gaza. And its friends must push for a long-term solution embodying two states for two peoples, they said.

“Israel will not win this war if its operations destroy the prospect of peaceful coexistence with Palestinians,” they wrote, while noting that “leaving Hamas in power in Gaza would be a permanent roadblock on the path to a two-state solution.”

Their call for a sustainable cease-fire came as the French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna arrived in Israel for talks. Colonna reiterated Sunday that France was calling for a truce to facilitate the release of any remaining hostages and to get more humanitarian aid into Gaza.

“What we think and what we say is that an immediate truce is needed, to move towards a cease-fire,” Colonna said, a day after her ministry confirmed that an Israeli bombing had killed one of its employees in southern Gaza.

US officials have made it clear that they are asking the Israelis to move in the next few weeks to a less-violent phase of the war, using smaller squads of elite forces that would move in and out of population centers in Gaza, conducting more precise, intelligence-driven missions to find and kill Hamas leaders, rescue hostages and destroy tunnels.