In China, wealthy couples are hiring 'professionals' for kids' upbringing

In China, couples are hiring 'professional parents' for their children's upbringing as career focused parents are giving employment to educated 'child companions', as reported by South China Morning Post.

The 'child companion's' job is to focus on the child's academics as well as their mental health.

A PhD student of psychology interviewed 'child companions'. The student wrote about them on Xiaohongshu , a Chinese social media platform saying that most of them are very well educated, and have graduated from universities like Harvard, Cambridge, Tsinghua.

They also have a lot of skills ranging from academics to sports and language.