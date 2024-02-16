In court a day before his death, Alexei Navalny cracked jokes and laughed

On the television screen, jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny peered through a barred window, laughing and cracking jokes about his depleting funds and the judge's salary.

The 47-year-old appeared well and cheerful as he gave testimony by videolink on Thursday. The camera panned away to show the court officials grinning along with him, enjoying the banter.

A day later, Russia's prison service said he had died after collapsing and losing consciousness at the penal colony north of the Arctic Circle where he was serving a long jail term.

The man who was by far Russia's most famous opposition leader rose to prominence more than a decade ago by lampooning the elite class around President Vladimir Putin.

His trademark humour was back on show on Thursday when he made his last appearance, dressed in black prison uniform.

"Your Honour, I will send you my personal account number so that you can use your huge salary as a federal judge to 'warm up' my personal account, because I am running out of money," he said.