In Gaza, a family suffer painful wait for children's bodies

Rafah: Daubed in red paint on a fallen wall, the names Omar, Abdullah and Massa mark the spot where the three children were buried alive by an Israeli air strike in the Gaza Strip in November, their relatives say.

Mohammad Abu Aweidah, an uncle of the missing children, said he visits the rubble of the home in Rafah every day in the "hope one can pull out their bodies, or take a last look at their remains".

"We pray to God that we will be able to pull them out and see them," said Abu Aweidah. They were among 16 children killed in the strike that day, one of them his 18-month-old son, whose body was recovered, he said.

The three children are among thousands of Palestinians whom authorities in Hamas-run Gaza say remain missing after 100 days of war, indicating the casualty toll could be well above the nearly 24,000 deaths recorded by health authorities in Gaza.

The war, which began on Oct. 7 when Hamas fighters stormed Israel, killing 1,200 people and abducting 240 more, according to Israeli tallies, has been the deadliest in decades of conflict between Israel and the Palestinians.