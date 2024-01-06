In her fourth straight term, Sheikh Hasina should neither fight history nor geography

Who governs Bangladesh has always been a matter of interest to India. This is a reflection of the unique location of Bangladesh and its historical and cultural links with the neighbouring states of India. All indications are that Sheikh Hasina will return to office in the forthcoming elections for the fourth consecutive term since being elected prime minister in 2008. She has been the architect of reshaping relations with India after they went through one of their worst phases under her predecessor Khaleda Zia. This turnaround required not just conviction but also enormous courage and belief in the proposition that good relations with India are good for Bangladesh. The progress has been across all areas, but most importantly in the area of combatting cross-border insurgency and terror activities.

The continuation and success of the above policies is in India’s national interest. Sheikh Hasina enjoys good rapport with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has built upon the breakthroughs that were achieved between 2008 and 2014. The period since 2014 has seen even higher ambition levels buoyed by the confidence that has come from the settlement of the land boundary.

Several ideas and projects are currently under implementation between India and Bangladesh. These will further strengthen the trend towards economic integration and connectivity between both countries. The basic compact of being sensitive to each other’s security interests and concerns lies at the heart of this progress. In the coming period, these will increasingly include non-traditional threats such as demographic pressure, radicalization, illegal migration and smuggling. India needs Bangladesh to pursue its stability and development agenda in the North-East. Bangladesh needs India to ensure growth and social transformation and maintain macroeconomic stability, especially on the external account, where it is currently under pressure. The issues of water sharing, particularly of the Teesta, and climate change are important ones for Bangladesh. As past record shows, the more intractable the issue, the greater the degree of political understanding required to solve it.