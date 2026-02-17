<p>Bangladesh's outgoing interim government chief Muhammad Yunus has again invoked India’s northeastern “seven sister” States alongside Nepal and Bhutan while outlining a sub-regional economic vision in his farewell address, a reference that is likely to draw New Delhi's attention amid its strained ties with Dhaka.</p><p>In his televised address to the nation a day before stepping down, Yunus said his 18-month rule restored three core pillars of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bangladesh">Bangladesh</a>'s external engagement — "sovereignty, national interests, and dignity", and it is no longer a "submissive" nation.</p><p>Yunus said that at the end of his regime's rule, "Today's Bangladesh is confident, active, and responsible in protecting its independent interests". </p><p>"Bangladesh is no longer a country with a submissive foreign policy or dependent on the instructions and advice of other countries," he said.</p><p>Yunus, who ran the country as the outgoing regime's chief adviser, effectively the Prime Minister, said Bangladesh's open sea was its great "strategic asset", creating huge economic opportunities in the region for the South Asian nation.</p>.<p>“Our open sea is not only a geographical boundary, it is an open door to engage with the world economy for Bangladesh. This region along with Nepal, Bhutan and the Seven Sisters has great economic potential,” Yunus said, referring to India's northeastern States without naming India directly.</p><p>He proposed deeper sub-regional economic cooperation built around connectivity, trade agreements, economic zones and maritime access through Bangladesh.</p>.<p><strong>First raised the issue in 2025</strong></p><p>Yunus first raised the issue of the seven northeastern States during his visit to China in 2025 when he said his country was the guardian of the ocean (Bay of Bengal). "<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/bangladesh-inviting-china-dangerous-for-northeast-region-congress-3471163">They (those seven States) have no way to reach the ocean</a>. We are the guardian of the ocean (Bay of Bengal)," he said, inviting China to send goods through it across the world. </p><p>His comments had drawn sharp reactions from political leaders across party lines in India who dubbed them as "shameful" and "provocative".</p>.'Shameful', 'provocative': Yunus' comments draw sharp reactions from political leaders.<p>In his address on Monday, Yunus said that his 18-month tenure had rebuilt the three "fundamental foundations" of the country's foreign engagement: "sovereignty, national interests, and dignity".</p><p>Yunus' interim regime began in August 2024 and concludes with the swearing-in of a new government led by the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) on Tuesday, which won a two-thirds majority in general elections.</p><p>BNP, led by its chairman <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/tarique-rahman-to-take-oath-as-bangladesh-prime-minister-today-all-you-need-to-know-about-the-ceremony-3901305">Tarique Rahman</a>, bagged a whopping 209 out of 297 seats in the crucial 13th Parliamentary elections held on February 12.</p>.As BNP rises, India faces a new Dhaka.<p>"I call upon everyone, regardless of party, creed, religion, caste and gender, to continue the struggle to build a just, humane, and democratic Bangladesh. With this appeal, I bid farewell with great optimism," Yunus said.</p><p>Yunus said that his administration exhausted its efforts to "ensure democratic rights and values" and formulated some 130 new laws, amended other laws, and issued 600 executive orders, about 84 per cent of which have been implemented.</p><p>He said that international port management companies, against which workers waged massive protests, and which critics said were against Bangladeshi interests, would raise the efficiency of the facilities to global standards.</p><p>"We have come a long way in signing agreements with leading international port management companies to bring our ports' efficiency up to international standards. If we cannot increase efficiency, we will lag behind in economic achievements," he said.</p>.<p><strong>Ties take significant downturn</strong></p><p>Under Yunus' tenure, Dhaka's relations with New Delhi witnessed a significant downturn. India has been expressing concerns over attacks on minorities, especially Hindus, in Bangladesh.</p><p>The community has faced a series of attacks, some fatal, after the killing of radical youth leader Sharif Osman Hadi in December.</p><p>Several foreign experts said Bangladesh earned little in foreign relations under Yunus' leadership, while ties with its immediate neighbour, India, saw their lowest ebb.</p>