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In open letter, Zelenskyy invites Putin to talks to end the war

In his letter, Zelenskyy said the majority of ⁠Russians ‌had grown tired of Ukrainian missile and ‌drones attacks, inflation and fuel ⁠shortages, and were ready for peace.
Last Updated : 04 June 2026, 19:53 IST
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Published 04 June 2026, 19:53 IST
World newsUkraineRussiaVolodymyr ZelenskyyVladimir Putin

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