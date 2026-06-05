In open letter, Zelenskyy invites Putin to talks to end the war

<p>Kyiv: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy published an open letter to President Vladimir Putin on Thursday in which he proposed the two leaders meet to agree an end to the war, warning that Kyiv stood ready to fight on otherwise.</p><p>In his letter, Zelenskyy said the majority of Russians had grown tired of Ukrainian missile and drones attacks, inflation and fuel shortages, and were ready for peace.</p><p>"If you do not personally come to the conclusion that it is time to end this war, Ukraine will continue fighting for its existence," Zelenskyy said, warning that this could threaten Putin's personal position. "It is a fact of Russian history that you know well: when Russia grows tired, change comes." </p>