In ousting CEO Sam Altman, ChatGPT loses its best fundraiser

Artificial intelligence may be well-known for generating human-like images out of whole cloth, but if the software has a public face, it is Sam Altman’s.

The co-founder of OpenAI, which caused a sensation just a year ago with the introduction of ChatGPT, Altman has presented himself as the benevolent wizard behind the curtain of a technology that many say could upend entire industries and even mankind itself.

But on Friday it was the earnest Altman who was upended after OpenAI’s board, in a surprise move, stripped him of his CEO title and directorship. He is out.