In pics | Bangladesh on boil as protestors demand PM Hasina's resignation

Fresh clashes erupted erupted protestors and government supporters in Bangladesh on Sunday, leaving at least 91 dead and injuring hundreds others. The protestors are demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. The demonstrations began in July over job quotas in civil services, which claimed the lives of over 200 people and have continued since then. The protests, spread across the country have forced the authorities to cut off mobile internet services and impose a nationwide curfew.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 04 August 2024, 16:46 IST

Smoke rises from a fire that was set on the street during a protest by students demanding the stepping down of Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, following quota reform protests, in Dhaka, Bangladesh.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Demonstrators check a commuter during a protest demanding the stepping down of Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, following quota reform protests by students, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, August 4, 2024.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Protesters march on the street demanding the stepping down of Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, following quota reform protests by students, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, August 4, 2024.

Credit: Reuters Photo

A pedestrian crosses a road near smoking objects during a protest demanding the stepping down of Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, following quota reform protests by students, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, August 4, 2024.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Demonstrators stop an ambulance to check whether there are any patients inside before allowing it to leave during a protest demanding the stepping down of Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, following quota reform protests by students, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, August 4, 2024.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Demonstrators shout slogans after they have occupied a street during a protest demanding the stepping down of Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, following quota reform protests by students, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, August 4, 2024.

Credit: Reuters Photo

A demonstrator runs next to a vandalised police box during a protest demanding the stepping down of Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, following quota reform protests by students, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, August 4, 2024.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Published 04 August 2024, 16:46 IST
