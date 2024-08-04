In pics | Bangladesh on boil as protestors demand PM Hasina's resignation

Fresh clashes erupted erupted protestors and government supporters in Bangladesh on Sunday, leaving at least 91 dead and injuring hundreds others. The protestors are demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. The demonstrations began in July over job quotas in civil services, which claimed the lives of over 200 people and have continued since then. The protests, spread across the country have forced the authorities to cut off mobile internet services and impose a nationwide curfew.