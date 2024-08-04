In pics | Bangladesh on boil as protestors demand PM Hasina's resignation

Smoke rises from a fire that was set on the street during a protest by students demanding the stepping down of Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, following quota reform protests, in Dhaka, Bangladesh.
Demonstrators check a commuter during a protest demanding the stepping down of Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, following quota reform protests by students, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, August 4, 2024.
Protesters march on the street demanding the stepping down of Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, following quota reform protests by students, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, August 4, 2024.
A pedestrian crosses a road near smoking objects during a protest demanding the stepping down of Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, following quota reform protests by students, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, August 4, 2024.
Demonstrators stop an ambulance to check whether there are any patients inside before allowing it to leave during a protest demanding the stepping down of Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, following quota reform protests by students, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, August 4, 2024.
Demonstrators shout slogans after they have occupied a street during a protest demanding the stepping down of Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, following quota reform protests by students, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, August 4, 2024.
A demonstrator runs next to a vandalised police box during a protest demanding the stepping down of Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, following quota reform protests by students, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, August 4, 2024.
Published 04 August 2024, 16:46 IST