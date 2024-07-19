In show of support, UK's Starmer invites Ukraine's Zelenskyy to attend cabinet

London: British Prime Minister Keir Starmer will host Volodymyr Zelenskiy at a meeting of his top ministers on Friday, a show of support for the Ukrainian leader who will welcome a new plan to try to disrupt Russia's attempts to evade shipping sanctions.

A day after hosting a forum of European leaders at Blenheim Palace, Starmer pressed on with his bid to raise Britain's role in international affairs by inviting Zelenskyy to address his cabinet. The last foreign leader to do so was US President Bill Clinton in 1997, Starmer's office said.

Zelenskyy will also welcome the launch of a "call to action" against Russia's 600-strong 'shadow fleet' of oil tankers used to break sanctions, officials said.