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In sleepy town on Strait of Hormuz, war rages just over horizon

The strait, a narrow waterway through which one-fifth of the world's oil flows, has been choked off by Iran during the war.
Last Updated : 27 March 2026, 10:15 IST
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Published 27 March 2026, 10:15 IST
World newsUSIranIsraelOmanWest AsiawarStrait of Hormuz

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