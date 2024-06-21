‘Incredibly angry’ UK PM Sunak vows to sack betting rule-breaking party workers

"What I will say is that if anyone is found to have broken the rules, they should face the full consequences of the law," Sunak told reporters, in response to questions over the issue dominating the headlines for the governing party.

"There are multiple investigations happening. It's right they're allowed to proceed. They're independent and necessarily confidential. There's also a criminal investigation and these are potentially criminal matters. If anyone is found to have broken the rules, they should not only face the full consequences of the law, but I will make sure they are booted out of the Conservative Party," he said.

While betting is legal in the UK, any bets placed with the advantage of insider information could fall within the purview of illegality. The issue was raised during a televised election special on BBC’s ‘Question Time’ on Thursday night, with Sunak replying: "I was incredibly angry to learn of these allegations. It is a really serious matter.