Independence referendum out of the question, Spain's PM tells Catalonia

Barcelona: Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on Thursday told the Catalan regional president a self-determination referendum is out of the question even after he allied with Catalan separatist parties in Parliament.

"No constitution in the world accepts and allows the separation of a part of its country. None. In Spain either," Sanchez told a press briefing in Barcelona after meeting Pere Aragones, the Catalan regional president.

Aragones though insisted, in a separate press conference, the holding of a referendum is the only "viable path" to resolve the political conflict.

The separatist leader pointed out how Sanchez used to oppose an amnesty bill for Catalan separatists before backtracking in November in exchange for the critical support of Aragones' Esquerra Republicana party and fellow Junts separatist party to a new term in office.

Sanchez opposes independence but supports dialogue with Catalan regional authorities to ease tensions with the wealthy northeastern region following its failed 2017 independence bid.