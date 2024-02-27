India questions why UN Security Council 'wholly ineffective' in resolving the Russia-Ukraine conflict

Addressing the debate after its resumption on Monday, Kamboj asserted that for multilateralism to be effective, “outdated and archaic structures need reform and reinventing, or else their credibility will always be on the wane. And unless we fix that systemic flaw, we will continue to be found wanting.”

She reiterated Prime Minister Narendra Modi's assertion that this is not an 'era of war', a remark that the Indian leader had made during his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit in Samarkand in September 2022.