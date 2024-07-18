India subject to enormous, completely unjustified pressure due to energy ties with Russia: Russian FM Lavrov

Lavrov said Jaishankar “went on to say that India will decide for itself how to trade with whom and how to defend its national interests.” “But the fact that the West is exhibiting its displeasure to powers - powers like China, like India - well, it shows their lack of erudition, their inability to partake in diplomacy, and also speak to the failure of political analysts. Because speaking this way, to these great Asian powers… you might dream of that but it's really beneath them. It's really beneath them behaving this way vis-a-vis any and all countries but in particular when they're speaking in this way to these two giants, these two great powers.” On India’s oil purchases from Russia, Jaishankar earlier said that it is his duty to put the interest of the Indian people first to ensure that they do not pay the cost of some other countries’ actions or some other region’s actions for fertilizer, food, etc.