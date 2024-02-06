India to see investment of $67 billion in next 5-6 years in energy sector: PM

Betul (Goa): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that India will see an investment of $67 billion (Rs 5.5 trillion) in the energy sector in next 5 to 6 years as he invited global investors to participate in India's growth story.

Inaugurating the second edition of the India Energy Week here, Modi said the Indian economy is growing at the rate of more than 7.5 per cent and the country will soon become the world's third-largest economy.

He invited global players to participate in India's energy sector growth, saying that the country is expected to increase its refining capacity from 254 MMTPA (million metric tonne per annum) to 450 MMTPA by 2030.

He said, "In next 5-6 years, the investment of USD 67 billion is going to be done in energy sector in India." The prime minister further said that India is investing unprecedented money in the energy sector that has never happened before.

He also said that the country's primary energy demand will be doubled by 2045. India, Modi said, is the third-largest consumer of crude oil and LPG and the fourth-largest importer of LNG.