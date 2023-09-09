India, US, Saudi and EU to unveil rail and ports deal on G20 sidelines, says White House official

A multinational rail and ports deal linking the Middle East and South Asia will be announced on Saturday on the sidelines of the G20 summit in New Delhi, a White House official said. The pact comes at a critical time as US President Biden seeks to counter China's Belt and Road push on global infrastructure by pitching Washington as an alternative partner and investor for developing countries.