India votes in favour of UNHRC resolution reaffirming 'inalienable right' of Palestinian people to self-determination

United Nations/Geneva: India on Friday voted in favour of a draft resolution in the UN Human Rights Council that reaffirmed the "inalienable right" of the Palestinian people to self-determination, including the right to their independent State of Palestine.

The draft resolution on the ‘Right of the Palestinian people to self-determination’ was adopted in the Geneva-based Council, with 42 member states, including India, voting in favour.

The US and Paraguay were the only two nations in the 47-member Council to vote against the resolution, with abstentions from Albania, Argentina and Cameroon.