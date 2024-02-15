Indian-American couple, twins found dead at US home | What we know so far

In a shocking incident, members of an Indian-origin family, including their four-year-old twin boys, were found dead at their California home. The is the second such incident to have shocked the US community in less than two months.

Here's what we know so far:

1) The victims hailed from Kerala and have been identified by their friends. However, the police is yet to officially release their identities.

2) The incident took place on Monday, in San Mateo - a city in San Mateo County, California.

3) The case is being investigated as a murder-suicide, police said.

4) On Monday, police said a 911 call spurred a welfare check at the location after someone reported they hadn't heard from the residents for some time. They arrived and checked the exits of the home and found no signs of forced entry.

"Unfortunately, we located four deceased people inside the home. One adult male. One adult female and two children," Jerami Surratt, public information officer with the San Mateo Police Department, was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

5) Court records show the husband filed for divorce in December 2016 but did not go through with it.

6) No gunshot wound was found on children, prompting police to believe that boys were smothered, strangled, or given a lethal overdose because there was no sign of trauma on their bodies.

7) The couple was found inside a bathroom, with gunshot wounds.

8) A 9-millimeter pistol and a loaded magazine were found in the bathroom, police said.

All you need to know about the couple

The couple had been living in the United States for the past nine years, according to an NDTV report. However, they made a move to San Mateo County from New Jersey only two years ago.

Both were IT professionals. While Anand had worked as a Software Engineering Manager at Meta and Google, Alice was a senior analyst.

After quitting his job at Meta, Anand also founded his own artificial intelligence company, Logits, according to his LinkedIn profile.

(With PTI inputs)