Indian-American Jay Bhattacharya is Trump's pick to lead top health institute

With this, Bhattacharya becomes the first Indian-American to be nominated by Trump for a top administrative position.
PTI
Last Updated : 27 November 2024, 03:09 IST

Published 27 November 2024, 03:09 IST
World newsUnited StatesUS newstrump

