Indian community in Australia mourns victims of quadruple beach drowning

Melbourne: The Indian community in Australia is mourning the tragic death of four compatriots, including three women, who drowned at an unpatrolled beach in Phillip Island this week.

Jagjeet Singh Anand, a 23-year-old male nurse, Suhani Anand and Kirti Bedi, 20-year-old nursing students, and Reema Sondhi, 43, died in the tragic incident on Wednesday. They were part of a group of about 10 people who were enjoying a day out at Phillip Island, near Melbourne in Victoria.

A close relative, who was too devastated to speak at length, said Sondhi was visiting her family in Australia and had arrived there two weeks earlier, The Sydney Morning Herald reported.

Sondhi was the daughter-in-law of industrialist Om Sondhi from Phagwara in Punjab. Reema’s husband Sanjeev too was part of the group, but he survived.

Jagjeet Singh Anand, a Melbourne-based nurse, was a permanent resident in Australia, while Suhani Anand and Bedi were on student visas. The three younger victims were all residents of Clyde, a suburb of Melbourne.

Ravinder Singh, who is close to the family of the victims and is organising a fundraiser, said the community was struggling to comprehend the scale of the tragedy.

"It is so sad, we have no words," he told ABC News.

"They were very kind members [of Melbourne's Indian community], they were very down to earth. This is a loss that will never be filled. It is the darkest day of my life," Singh added.

Singh said he also wanted to raise community awareness on the danger of swimming at the beach, to try to prevent future heartache.

"It is very important to teach the community about rip currents," he said.

Friends have also started a GoFundMe campaign to help "fulfil the wishes" of the family.

"Shivam, a registered nurse with a heart of gold, saved many lives throughout his career but was unable to be saved when needed himself. Suhani and Kriti, both nursing students, had planned to stay home and focus on their studies, but life had other plans," campaign organiser Ankur Chhabra said.

He added, "In this time of immense grief, we can come together, not just in mourning, but in a tide of compassion that lifts their families above the depths of despair. We can help by raising funds to assist the family in fulfilling their wishes, whether it be transporting the remains back to India or supporting the cremation ceremony in Australia," Chhabra told 9News channel.

The Indian high commission in Australia on Thursday in a post on 'X' spoke about the “heartbreaking tragedy”, in which “four Indians lost their lives”.

The commission said the consulate general of India in Melbourne was providing support to the family and friends.