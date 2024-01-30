Indian Consulate in Atlanta strongly condemns fatal attack on student from India

Vivek Saini, who had recently earned an MBA degree in the US, was hammered to death by a homeless drug addict whom he had been helping for the past couple of days in Georgia state’s Lithonia city.

“We are deeply anguished by the terrifying, brutal, & heinous incident that led to the death of Indian National/student Mr Vivek Saini & condemns attack in the strongest terms. It is understood that the US authorities have arrested the accused & are investigating the case,” the Indian Consulate said in a post on X Monday.