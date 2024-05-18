Indian diaspora right now feels very proud to be Indian, says FIIDS chief

The Indian diaspora, he said, is in a unique position to comment on the progress of India and they can compare what is happening in the world affairs and world economy. India is the fifth largest economy of the world and now headed to be the third largest in the next few years.

“Indian American feel much better about the progress of India and the future of India. We see that Prime Minister Modi's government and under his leadership India can take to the next step and continue the journey,” he said.