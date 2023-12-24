Indian environmental activist runs 104-km marathon across Dubai to promote climate action

In an effort intended to further continue the momentum of spreading climate awareness after COP28, a 34-year-old Indian marathon runner and environmental activist ran 104 km in 17 hours and 20 minutes, covering important landmarks throughout Dubai.

Aakash Nambiar, a Keralite from Bengaluru, aimed to sustain the momentum generated by COP28 by running a marathon across Dubai's cities, beaches, and deserts. Along the way, he interacted with locals and talked about how they could contribute to reducing climate change.

Aakash, who is known as the 'Barefoot Mallu' due to his unique style of running barefoot, began his run at 6.40 am Saturday, December 23, from the Love Lake in Al Qudra and passed past famous sites including the Palm Jumeirah, the Burj Al Arab, and the Etihad Museum before finishing his marathon in front of the towering Burj Khalifa at midnight.

“I feel alive when I run on streets and meet people. It’s a great way to spread the message I wish to convey on environmental conservation. I planned this run after COP28 to take forward the message of reducing emissions and saving this planet for our generations. We only have one Earth. I am trying to promote the message of the leadership from the UAE, India, and other heads of state who made the UN Climate Conference a success. Our leaders have done their job, and now it’s our turn to take small actions,” Aakash told Khaleej Times.