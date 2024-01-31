JOIN US
Homeworld

Indian envoy lays foundation stone of Ashoka Pillar in Sri Lanka

Rajaguru Sri Subhuthi Maha Viharaya in Waskaduwa occupies a prominent place among the Buddhists.
Last Updated 31 January 2024, 14:44 IST

Colombo: India's High Commissioner to Sri Lanka Santosh Jha has laid the foundation stone of an Ashoka Pillar in the sacred Waskaduwa temple in the island nation's Western province.

Jha, who took over as the Indian envoy to the island nation in December 2023, during his visit to the holy place on January 28 also paid his respects at the sacred Kapilavastu Relics in the temple.

"Reinforcement of the deep cultural connect! HC Santosh Jha laid the Foundation Stone for the construction of King Ashoka's Pillar of Dharma at the sacred RajaGuru Sri Subuthi Waskaduwa Maha Viharaya. He also paid his respects at the sacred Kapilavastu Relics in the Temple," the Indian High Commission said in a post on X.

(Published 31 January 2024, 14:44 IST)
