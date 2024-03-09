Indian High Commission in London launches 'Chalo India', 'Living Bridges' campaigns

London: The High Commission of India in London has flagged off two major campaigns targeted at the diaspora – 'Chalo India' to promote tourism and 'Living Bridges' to celebrate the contributions of people of Indian origin to life in Britain.

The 'Chalo India Global Diaspora Campaign', which was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Srinagar earlier this week, kicked off in London on Friday to support members of the Indian diaspora to encourage their non-Indian friends to explore the rich bounty of tourist destinations on offer in India.

“I think there is truly an opportunity for you to be incredible ambassadors of an incredible India and celebrate that,” Indian High Commissioner to the UK Vikram Doraiswami said in his address at the gathering at India House.

“Let us also take a moment to remember in Incredible India, the role that incredible Indians – all of you – have contributed to building this relationship between India and the UK; and in particular, the many, many incredible women from India who have built, sustained and carried forward not just a tradition, but a civilization,” he said.