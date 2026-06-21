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Indian man charged with fatal stabbing in London’s Southall

The accused, Navjot Singh, appeared before Westminster Magistrates’ Court in London on Friday and has been remanded in custody to appear at the Old Bailey court in London on Monday.
Last Updated : 21 June 2026, 12:06 IST
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Published 21 June 2026, 12:06 IST
World newsLondonCrimeEngland

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