Indian man jailed in Singapore for reckless driving that killed a Chinese septuagenarian: Report

Singapore: A 40-year-old Indian national in Singapore has been sentenced to 10 months in jail for recklessly driving a lorry and causing the death of an elderly woman, a media report said on Thursday.

Sivalingam Suresh on Wednesday pleaded guilty to one charge of driving a lorry without due care and attention and hitting a 79-year-old Chinese-origin woman who was walking across a zebra crossing in Singapore in February this year, The Straits Times newspaper reported.

He carelessly drove the vehicle and hit the woman following which she suffered a head injury and died on the same day, the court was informed.

Following the sentencing, Suresh, who has a history of errant driving, will also be disqualified from holding or obtaining all classes of driving licences for eight years after his release.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Benedict Teong said Suresh failed to notice the woman as he approached a zebra crossing alongside Ngee Ann Primary School, colliding with her.