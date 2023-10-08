Indian Missions in Israel, Palestine issue advisories urging Indians to 'remain vigilant'

Vikas Sharma, an Indian student at the Hebrew University here, said, “There’s a tense situation in Israel because of the attack, but all the Indian students are safe. Most of the students are staying in dorms and accommodations provided by the college. We are in contact with each other as well as the Indian embassy through WhatsApp.”

In Ramallah, the Representative Office of India in Palestine posted a public notice on X late on Saturday night: “In light of the prevailing security situation, Indian nationals in Palestine can directly contact the Representative Office of India to address any case of emergency or needed assistance on the 24-hours Emergency Helpline.”

It also gave two contact numbers.