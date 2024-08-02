Indian national in Vietnam inserts 65-cm long eel into anus, punctures intestine

In an unusual incident, a 32-year-old Indian national in Vietnam inserted a live eel which was 65-cm-long and 10 cm in circumference into his anus.

The man nearly lost his life due to the complications that followed his act, however, doctors of Viet Duc Hospital in Hanoi saved his life, reported The Straits Times.

The man on July 27 complained of severe abdominal pain. After the doctors carried out tests like X-ray, ultrasound scan and upon checking his medical history, they saw the eel in his abdominal cavity.

After the tests were done, the endoscopy team and anesthesiologists performed colonoscopy to remove the eel. Colonoscopy is a test done to look for changes in the large intestine and rectum.

However, the doctors were unable to remove the eel through the anus which probed them to perform an emergency surgery.

The doctor said that the eel had bitten through the rectum and colon to get into the abdominal cavity.

The doctors also found the lemon inside, which they extracted through the anus. They then performed a colostomy, which is a procedure where an opening is formed in the large intestine or also called colon.