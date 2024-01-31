Indian national jailed in US for 9 years over $2.8 million health care fraud

Washington: An Indian national was on Tuesday sentenced to nine years of imprisonment for a $2.8 million (Rs 23.2 crore) health care fraud, the Department of Justice said.

Yogesh K Pancholi, 43, a resident of Michigan, owned and operated Shring Home Care Inc. (Shring), a home health company. Despite being excluded from billing Medicare, Pancholi purchased Shring using the names, signatures, and personal identifying information of others to conceal his ownership of the company, according to court documents.

In a two-month period, Pancholi and his co-conspirators billed and were paid nearly $2.8 million (Rs 23.2 crore) by Medicare for services that were never provided, federal prosecutors said.