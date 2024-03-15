Indian Navy ship INS Tarkash intercepts hijacked Bangladeshi vessel

New Delhi, March 15: The Indian Navy’s missile frigate INS Tarkash has intercepted the hijacked Bangladeshi bulk carrier MV Abdullah and ensured the safety of the crew, but could not release them from Somalian pirates.

The commercial vessel, which was sailing from Mozambique to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), was taken to the Somalian territorial waters by the pirates on Friday.

As soon as the Indian Navy was informed about the piracy attempt, a long range patrol aircraft was deployed to locate the ship.

The aircraft found the ship on the evening of March 12 and attempted to establish communication to ascertain the status of the crew members. However, no response was received from the ship. The hijacking took place around 550 nautical miles off Somalia.

INS Tarkash, which was deployed for maritime security operations, was diverted towards the African east coast. The warship intercepted the hijacked merchant vessel on Thursday (March 14) morning and was able to make contact.