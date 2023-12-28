Indian-origin couple tailed for over 25 km in California, robbed of 'priceless' ancestral jewellery

The robbers had been following the Walis for a considerable distance, even as they made several stops, including one at Jyotika’s workplace, NBC News detailed. Priyanka mentioned that the chase spanned approximately 16 miles.

Priyanka's post also highlighted the extent of the crime, noting, “There were at least two cars present and multiple people involved in this Southern California organized crime”

The stolen items included various family heirlooms, specifically dejhoor, which are traditional long earrings worn by Kashmiri Hindu brides before their weddings. ABC 7 Los Angeles reported Priyanka's words, “They took my dejhoor, my mother’s and my grandmother’s. I mean, that’s ancestral jewelry that’s been in our family for so long and it’s priceless. That’s really the most important thing that we want back.”

The Fullerton Police Department has confirmed to KTLA that they are investigating the robbery, though no additional details were provided.

The exact monetary value of the stolen jewellery is unknown, and there have been no arrests in connection with the incident.

Reflecting on the traumatic event, Vijay expressed to ABC 7 LA, “I am still shaking. It is nerve-racking and it should not happen to anybody."

