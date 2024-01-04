Indian origin deputy director pleads guilty of cheating Football Association of Singapore

Singapore: An Indian-origin former deputy director at the Football Association of Singapore (FAS) has pleaded guilty to 15 cheating charges involving supplies to the sporting body through a company he owned.

Another 30 similar charges will be taken into consideration for sentencing Rikram Jit Singh Randhir Singh, 43, who exploited his position to ensure that the sporting body’s supply contracts were awarded to companies linked to him or his wife.

The Singaporean admitted on Wednesday to dishonestly inducing FAS to disburse SGD 609,380, from which he and his wife, Asya Kirin Kames, made a profit of SGD 127,896, according to a report by The Straits Times.

Their profits have been seized by the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) and will be returned to FAS, the court heard.

Rikram joined FAS in December 2010 as a marketing manager and rose through the ranks to become a deputy director in July 2017.

FAS is responsible for developing and advancing football in Singapore and is partially funded by Sport Singapore— a statutory board under the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth.

The accused met Asya, 37, while she was working in the communications department at FAS in 2013.

Leaving FAS in December that year, she set up a company, called All Resources Network (ARN), specialising in event management and the sale of sporting and recreational goods.