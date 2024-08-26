Indian-origin doctor shot dead in US state of Alabama: Report

An Indian-origin doctor, Ramesh Babu Peramsetty, was shot dead in Alabama's Tuscaloosa in the United States on Friday, August 23.
Hailing from Andhra Pradesh's Tirupati district, Peramsetty managed a number of hospitals across the US, as per multiple media reports.
Peramsetty founded a group of medical professionals called Crimson Care network, and was also their medical director.
The collective posted a message on Facebook to express condolences regarding the death of Peramsetty.
"We kindly request that you continue to keep the Peramsetty family and our team at Crimson Care Network in your thoughts and prayers as we navigate this challenging time. Further statements will be released in the coming days, and we remain committed to honoring Dr. Peramsetty's enduring legacy. Please be assured that our clinics will maintain uninterrupted operations, ensuring continuous care for our community during this transition," it said.
Peramsetty specialised in Emergency Medicine and Family Medicine. He was a graduate of Sri Venkateswara Medical College and the Medical College of Wisconsin, as per his Webmd profile.
Peramsetty was celebrated for his extensive work during Covid-19, having received numerous awards for the same, as per Times Now.
Tuscaloosa City Council President Kip Tyner said regarding Peramsetty's death, "I'm simply devastated over the loss of one of my dearest and closest friends," further adding, "He had a heart of gold and his list of helping others was unmatched He loved this city he loved his family and friends deeply and cared for his patients like they were all his family."
Peramsetty's contributions to Tuscaloosa was such that the city authorities had renamed a street to Peramsetty Avenue in his honour, Tuscaloosa News reported.
