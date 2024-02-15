Indian-origin elderly motel owner shot dead in US

Jemeriz Owens, a barber working across the street, bore witness to the aftermath. "I heard three gunshots,' Owens recounted, visibly shaken. 'I can't believe it; he was just doing his job."

Asian American Hotel Owners Association (AAHOA) in a statement said America's hotel owners are deeply saddened, shocked, and outraged by this senseless act of violence against a small business owner that cost him his life.