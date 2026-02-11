<p>Singapore: A <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/singapore">Singapore</a> court on Wednesday sentenced an Indian-origin man to 14 weeks in prison for hurting religious feelings and using abusive words against a public official, a local media reported.</p><p>The 36-year-old, Vikneswaran V Moganaval, pleaded guilty to one count under the Maintenance of Religious Harmony Act and another charge of using abusive words against a public servant, the <em>Channel News Asia</em> (<em>CNA</em>) reported.</p><p>He was angry because his neighbour's children often played along the common corridor near his apartment, including again on Diwali last year.</p><p>His neighbour lived with her husband, three children, mother-in-law, sister, and a helper in the same corridor.</p>.Indian-origin man from Karnataka shot dead in shopping centre's parking lot in Toronto.<p>He had earlier complained to the Community Policing Unit about the noise problem.</p><p>At first, the problem improved, but he got angry when the children played there on Diwali last year, which was his festival, and he said he had to cancel a gathering at his home.</p><p>Vikneshwaran was aware that his neighbour and her family were Malay-Muslim and that pork is forbidden in Islam.</p><p>In anger, he opened a can of pork and spread it on the corridor floor, wanting his neighbours to see the pork when they walked past.</p><p>Around 10:15 pm that day, he called the police and said he felt like throwing pork at his neighbour's home.</p>.Indian-origin man sentenced to 12 years for posing as 'sugar daddy', duping three women in Singapore.<p>He warned that he would confront the police if they did not come immediately.</p><p>When police arrived, they took photos of the pork in the corridor as evidence.</p><p>He was arrested on October 20, 2025, charged, and later kept at the Institute of Mental Health.</p><p>He also admitted another case where he had cursed at the police earlier in February 2025.</p><p>Deputy Public Prosecutor Chong Kee En asked for 14 weeks' jail, saying that Vikneswaran responded with "immaturity and with disgraceful actions" in a situation that called for "grace and maturity".</p><p>"Singapore is the world's most religiously diverse nation. It is also one of its most densely populated countries," the CNA quoted Chong as saying.</p><p>He added that people in Singapore must be tolerant and sensitive because living closely with different communities can sometimes be messy.</p><p>In court, Vikneswaran apologised and said he was truly sorry and regretful.</p>